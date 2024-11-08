Veteran Dodgers Reliever Could Be Fit For Royals In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals have already gotten the ball rolling this offseason. Earlier in the week, they managed to re-sign Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract with a club option for 2028.
Their starting rotation has been taken care of. Now, they'll look to address other areas of the roster, such as the bullpen. This was one of their weaknesses late in 2024, and it's an area that needs to be fixed for 2025.
Right-hander Blake Treinen is a free agent after a strong postseason showing with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed him as somebody who could be a fit for every contender, which could include the Royals.
Treinen appeared in 50 games during the regular season and went 7-3 while posting a 1.93 ERA. He also recorded a save during the 2024 season. He put together an impressive performance in Game 5 of the World Series as well, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth inning to set up Walker Buehler for the series-clinching save.
He could serve as a strong back-end, high-leverage presence next to Lucas Erceg, who currently serves as the team's closer. This should give the Royals a much stronger bullpen as they try to build a contender again in 2025.
The Royals will certainly hope that he can stay healthy next year. He missed a little time this year after he suffered fractured ribs in spring training. But if the veteran right-hander can stay off the IL, he should be exactly what the Royals need in their 'pen.
More MLB: Phillies Predicted To Land 44-HR Slugger Over Royals In Expert Free Agency Poll