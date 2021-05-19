Welcome to Inside The Royals: Your New Home For the Kansas City Royals

Inside the Royals becomes your new home for the Kansas City Royals on Sports Illustrated.

Welcome to Inside The Royals, your new home for all things Kansas City Royals here on SI.com.

While the MLB season is already underway and the Royals have had their fair share of good games and bad ones, they could still be in a prime position to make a run to the postseason. But no matter the outcomes of the games, when there’s news, we’ll have it here.

I’m Tucker Franklin, the editor-in-chief and lead beat reporter here at Inside the Royals. You may know me as the deputy editor at Arrowhead Report, Sports Illustrated’s Chiefs site, or the host of the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast. Don’t worry, I’ll still be doing those duties but to help me, I’ve got a great team. The site is launching with contributions from Mark Van Sickle, Tobias Todd, Sterling Holmes, Sam Hays, Danielle Sachse and Christopher Tenpenny. They are all phenomenal writers and analysts and I can’t wait for you all to see their work.

We’re always looking to add hard-working members to the team, so if you’re interested in joining the team, send me a direct message on Twitter with a writing and/or video sample and what you think you could bring to Inside the Royals.

Today, the site launches with several new articles for you to check out as the Royals try to climb out of a mid-season slump and continue their winning ways.

To kick things off, Mark has two pieces out, one taking a nostalgic look at the connection between the Royals and summertime in Kansas City, and the other at left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy and his injury history. Tobias wrote about how it's a lot more fun to cheer for Carlos Santana now. Danielle looks at Lorenzo Cain's return to Kauffman Stadium and how he's remembered by Royals fans and Sterling Holmes has his quarter-season grades for the Royals' position players.

There’s already a lot going on, but I can promise there will be even more coming soon. Thanks for joining us at the beginning of this journey at Inside the Royals. We can’t wait to bring you closer to your hometown baseball team.