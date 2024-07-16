What They're Saying About Bobby Witt Jr's Amazing Home Run Derby
Bobby Witt Jr. put on a show Monday night. His drive to win the 2024 Home Run Derby at Arlington, Texas, roughly 20 minutes away from where he grew up, may have not ended the way he wanted, but it was still an amazing, and memorable performance.
Overall, he sent 50 ball over the wall at Globe Life Field, including 12 that sailed 425 feet or more. The Kansas City Royals shortstop hit 20 in the first round to advance to the semifinals, and 17 more to move into the finals against Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. However, his last shot, which he needed to clear the fence to force a swing-off went into the deepest part of the stadium, approximately 406 feet.
He needed 407 as it hit the middle of the left-center-field wall, inches short. Afterward, the 24-year-old Witt posted a simple message on social media: "That was fun!" But it may have been even more fun to watch.
Here's a look at his performance and what some others were saying about the electric night:
CBS: Witt went where no Royal has gone before
For the first time ever, a Kansas City Royal reached the Home Run Derby finals. In fact, Witt is the first Royals player to ever make it out of the first round of the Derby. He came within a few feet of tying Hernández in the finals, but his last swing fell just short. Look how close this was:
So close! Witt grew up about a half hour away from Globe Life Field and said he expects to have about 100 friends and family in the stands for the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game. He ultimately fell short, but Witt put on a heck of a show as the final hitter. Link
Washington Post
Witt, who at 24 was the second-youngest player in the derby field, nearly caught him. Swinging a bat imprinted with a Lone Star, the native of nearby Colleyville used a late flurry in the timed portion of the final round to finish with 11 home runs, the last of which generated a swing so hard that it knocked off his hat. He managed two more home runs in the untimed portion — which Hernández later conceded left him feeling the pressure — but just barely missed a tying shot. Link
Jeff Passan, ESPN
Another foot, maybe two, and everything would have changed at the Home Run Derby on Monday night. At the very least, Bobby Witt Jr. would have earned himself the opportunity for a swing-off against Teoscar Hernandez in the final. And perhaps he would have just won the whole thing with his next swing. But baseball can be cruel sometimes, and the best story of the night -- the burgeoning star going back home and winning a Derby at his first All-Star Game -- fell just shy. Witt's final swing launched a ball toward center field -- an uncommon place for a Derby hit. Witt's power looked like it would make that irrelevant. But as the crowd stood and the fans cheered and the drama peaked, the ball clanged off the wall, ending Witt's dream and making Hernandez's. Witt will be back any time he wants. But his first will always carry the sting of what could have been. LINK
Jayson Stark, The Athletic
Bobby Witt Jr. was one swing away with one out left
He lofted a long fly ball to left center field that floated in the night for - what? Four seconds? Five? 10?
But it clanked off the bottom of the wall
So Teoscar Hernandez is your 2024 Derby champ in a thriller, 14-13 in the final
Great theater.
MLB.com Facts and Figures
• Witt far surpassed anything that any Royals player had previously accomplished in the franchise’s rather limited Derby history. Prior to 2024, Kansas City had only four players take cuts in the Derby: Bo Jackson (1989), Danny Tartabull (1991), Mike Moustakas (2017) and Salvador Perez (2021). None reached the finals, and all four combined for fewer homers (41) than Witt hit on Monday.
• Witt, who won the 2018 High School Home Run Derby, became the first player to participate in both the high school and MLB Derby events. He was also just the fourth shortstop to reach the Derby finals. The 2024 event was the first Derby with multiple shortstops in the field. Link
2024 MLB Home Run Derby
Final
Teoscar Hernandez (14 home runs) def. Bobby Witt Jr. (13)
Semifinals
Teoscar Hernandez (16) def. Alec Bohm (15)
Bobby Witt Jr. (17) def. Jose Ramirez (12)
First round
Alec Bohm: 21 home runs
Jose Ramirez: 21
Bobby Witt Jr.: 20
Teoscar Hernandez: 19
Adolis Garcia: 18
Marcell Ozuna: 16
Pete Alonso: 12
Gunnar Henderson: 11