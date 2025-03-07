Which Royals Closer Candidate Did ESPN Project To Notch 31 Saves This Season?
Whoever their closer is, the Kansas City Royals should have a much-improved bullpen compared to the group they trotted out for most of the 2024 season.
The Royals' bullpen ranked 20th in Major League Baseball with a 4.13 ERA. They were a subpar 41 for 64 in save opportunities, and though they improved towards the end of the season, they likely cost their team a few games in the standings, which nearly came back to haunt them in September.
But there's also a central question to this Royals' bullpen, one they created when they signed former All-Star closer Carlos Estévez. Will it be the new $22 million man pitching the ninth inning, or the younger, less experienced fireballer Lucas Erceg, who excelled in that role at the end of last season?
If the job comes down to experience, Estévez undoubtedly has the edge. He's racked up 82 career saves to Erceg's 14, and his 419 big-league innings nearly quadruple Erceg at 116.
However, ESPN's Eric Karabell sees the ascending Erceg winning the competition at some point. In a recent 2025 season preview, Karabell projected Erceg to rack up 31 saves this seaon and relegate Estévez to a setup role.
"RHP Lucas Erceg saves 31 games. RHP Carlos Estévez does not," Karabell simply wrote.
Erceg, 29, pitched to a 3.36 combined ERA last season with the Royals and Athletics. He was better after the trade, pitching to a 2.88 ERA with a minuscule 1.17 FIP in Kansas City while saving 13 of his 15 save opportunities in the regular season.
Kicking an established closer out of his job can be uncomfortable, but the Royals have to do what's best for the team. And it's worth mentioning that Estévez is off to a slow start to this spring with back tightness and hasn't pitched yet, so Erceg may get an early shot to win the job.
