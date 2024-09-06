Why Latest Report On MLB Playoff Success Is Good News For Royals
The Kansas City Royals appear more than likely to make the postseason, but can they actually go on a deep playoff run?
Though few projected the Royals to be contenders in 2024, they have proven that they are a force to be reckoned with throughout the season. Bobby Witt Jr. is a transcendent superstar, and the improved starting pitching staff has Kansas City among the league's best in run prevention.
But amid a seven-game losing streak and the devastating injury loss of first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, is it reasonable to expect the Royals to compete with the American League's best teams in a playoff setting?
No one can say for certain until the playoffs begin, but one recent report gives the Royals a decent shot based on the numbers.
On Friday, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported on the success of Major League Baseball playoff teams based on their records after the All-Star break and found that teams who have played well post-break (like the Royals) tend to be significantly more successful than teams that have not.
"In the wild-card era (since 1995), only one team has survived a losing record after the All-Star break and still won the World Series," Stark said. "And only three teams have played .500 or worse and even lived to play in a World Series — where two of them (the 2006 Cardinals and Tigers) actually matched up with each other."
The Royals are 24-20 since the All-Star break, so as things stand, they are safe from the curse of the sub-.500 team. And a surprising number of supposed World Series contenders this season are significantly less protected.
The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians, both division foes of the Royals, are under .500 since the break. The Philadelphia Phillies are .500 exactly. And the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves are all either one or two games above .500.
Of course, if the Royals hadn't gone on their seven-game slide, they'd be closer to 10 games above .500 since the break and likely would feel much better about their chances. And rather than focusing on statistical trends, K.C. is more concerned about getting a healthy Pasquantino back in the fold.
But any stat that works in the Royals' favor is cause for hope at this point. If the Royals can shock the world and play like it's 2015 again, it may be in part because they came out of the All-Star break guns blazing.
