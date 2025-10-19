Why Mets Former All-Star Could Make Sense For Royals As Offseason Fit
The Kansas City Royals have work to do this offseason after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central, while also failing to reach the postseason.
They ultimately did not do enough last offseason to improve the offense. Adding Jonathan India via trade did not help much. The outfield especially was an area that was lacking offense in 2025.
To remedy this, the Royals will need to add a bat or two this winter. They can do so via trade or the free agent market, as there will be several options available to them as they try to improve for 2026.
Why Royals Should Target Mets Former All-Star To Boost Lineup
Outfielder Cedric Mullins is a free agent after a disappointing year with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. Perhaps he could be of use to the Royals.
The 31-year-old outfielder hit .216/.299/.391 with 17 home runs, 59 RBI, 22 stolen bases and a .690 OPS. He was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner back in 2021 with the Orioles.
It certainly was a down year for Mullins, but perhaps a change of scenery could benefit him. Because the Royals are a small-market team, they don't typically spend big in free agency, but since Mullins had a down year, he might not be the most expensive asset available.
He brings power from the left side of the plate when he is at his best and also possesses elite speed, which could serve the Royals well as they try to improve offensively this winter. It may only take a one-year offer for the Royals to bring him aboard.
The Royals already have Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, and Vinnie Pasquantino, but the outfield could use some work this winter, and Mullins could be an ideal fit to give the Royals a little more offense in that area. He could also be a strong candidate to bounce back in 2026.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Royals go about improving their offense. There are plenty of options available, but Mullins could be somebody they take a flier on as a low-risk, high-reward option.
The Royals should have their sights set on contending in 2026, and a move such as this could at least get them back in the Wild Card picture next season.
More MLB: Royals 3B Coach Being Targeted For Managerial Openings, Per Insider