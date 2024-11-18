Why Yankees Much-Maligned All-Star Is Perfect Free-Agent Fit For Royals
The Kansas City Royals are none too fond of the New York Yankees at the moment.
This October, the Royals brought their underdog mentality into the American League Division Series against the Yankees but found themselves outclassed. Their lineup went cold and their bullpen couldn't hold New York's powerful lineup, resulting in a swift 3-1 series defeat.
Improving the lineup figures to be the primary objective for the Royals this winter, but they shouldn't let the bullpen go untouched either. Adding one more high-leverage reliever could be the difference between a deep playoff run and another early exit come next fall.
And if they're going to go hard after any high-leverage reliever, shouldn't the Royals aim to steal one away from those same Yankees that inflicted pain on them just weeks ago?
31-year-old Yankees reliever Clay Holmes is hitting free agency after a wild up-and-down season. He made the All-Star team, led the league in blown saves, lost the closer's role, but still wound up with a very respectable 3.14 ERA.
Because he fell out of favor in New York, Holmes figures to be headed elsewhere this winter. But is it possible the Yankees were actually holding Holmes back?
For one, Holmes doesn't necessarily project as a closer, and the Royals have Lucas Erceg slated to fill that role next season. Plus, Holmes is an extreme ground ball pitcher, and as the world saw in the World Series, the Yankees' infield defense was pretty horrendous at times this year.
Holmes is projected for a two-year, $20 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic, which is significantly less money than other relievers in this year's class (i.e. Tanner Scott and Jeff Hoffman) expect to receive. But Holmes has an awfully similar track record to those two and could easily wind up the best value for his new team.
Kansas City should jump at the chance to offer Holmes that type of contract early in the winter. He could be the missing piece of the puzzle that makes the Royals' pitching staff the clear number-one group in the AL Central.
