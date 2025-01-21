Yankees Predicted To Swipe Royals 24-HR Slugger To Fill Roster Hole In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals traded for an infielder at the 2024 deadline, but it appears that was only a short-term rental.
Though the Royals kept their other main trade acquisition, right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen, in free agency, infielder Paul DeJong looks to be a goner. He wasn't bad during his brief Kansas City tenure, but he wound up being left out of the starting lineup during the postseason.
DeJong doesn't seem like a slam-dunk candidate for a starting role in 2025, but his surprise power outburst last season should at least earn him a roster spot. The 24 home runs he hit were the third-most of his career and the most since 2019.
In a recent article, Rachael Millanta of FanSided predicted that the 31-year-old DeJong would sign with the New York Yankees, who are currently entering the season with a question mark at the third base position.
"DeJong's age may work against him as he looks for another major league contract, but if that can be overlooked, there are a number of teams that could benefit from the depth he provides," Millanta wrote.
"Predicted team: New York Yankees."
DeJong slashed .227/.276/.427 last season across 139 games. That included a .694 OPS and six home runs in 37 games as a Royal, after he was traded from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for pitching prospect Jarold Rosado.
As a bench player/utility man, DeJong might provide a solid spark on occasion for a veteran team like the Yankees. But the Royals need to boost the number of impact players on their roster and it makes more sense to let younger players try and develop rather than bringing back a veteran with a relatively low ceiling.
More MLB: Royals Predicted To Acquire 20-HR Athletics Rising Star In Surprise Blockbuster