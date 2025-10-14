Inside The Royals

Yankees Star Generating Buzz As Free-Agent Fit For Royals

How realistic is this potential acquisition?

Jackson Roberts

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) celebrates after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals' outfield is a very serious problem, and most seem to acknowledge it.

After finishing dead-last in Major League Baseball with -1.1 outfield fWAR, the Royals will be on the prowl for an impact addition this offseason. Whether that addition comes via free agency or trade is yet to be determined, but if it's the former, a popular idea seems to be taking shape.

Are the Royals a fit for New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham? We're far from the first to suggest it.

Trent Grisham commonly suggested as Royals fit

Trent Grisham
Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) follows through on a double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named the Royals as a potential landing spot for Grisham, who clubbed a career-high 34 home runs for the Yankees in his walk year.

"Grisham is the rare combination of 'relevant enough for us to write an entire landing spots article about' and 'affordable enough that the Royals legitimately could be in the mix,'" Miller wrote.

"Goodness knows Kansas City's outfield situation has been problematic enough over the past two years for them to do something semi-drastic by their standards. They had 15 different players make at least a dozen appearances in the outfield in 2025 alone, with Isbel the only one to appear in at least 70 games. And even Isbel isn't exactly irreplaceable here."

To be fair, Miller listed the Royals as the seventh-best fit on his list of 10 potential suitors. But it's one person's opinion, and Miller is also far from the first person to mention Kansas City and Grisham in the same sentence.

Jeremy Greco of SB Nation called Grisham the Royals' potential No. 1 target on Monday. And we've written multiple original pieces on this site about why the 28-year-old makes sense for Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Yankees could be too wrapped up in pursuing Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker to care all that much about whether Grisham comes back. That would play to the Royals' advantage, because it's somewhat unlikely they'd outbid a big-market team like New York (or the Philadelphia Phillies or Los Angeles Dodgers).

