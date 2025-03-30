Young Royals Star Ranked 25th Among MLB Starting Left Fielders
The Kansas City Royals have split their first two games of the 2025 season against the Cleveland Guardians. They won 86 games last year, which was enough for them to clinch the second American League Wild Card spot.
They'll hope to make it back to the postseason in 2025. A lot hinges on their young core and whether or not it can take the next step this year.
One player that could give them a boost is left fielder MJ Melendez. He hit 23 home runs last year, but slashed .206/.273/.400 with a .674 OPS.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranks Melendez 25th among all Major League team's starting left fielders.
"A converted catcher, Melendez has tallied minus-26 DRS in the outfield over the past three seasons, though his metrics did take a small step forward last year as he shifted from right field to left field. Still only 26 years old, he has averaged 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 64 RBI per 162 games during his three years in the big leagues," Reuter wrote.
Melendez certainly has the potential to break out in 2025. If he can stay healthy, he should be a key piece of the puzzle for Kansas City as they try to build off of their 2024 success.
The 26-year-old possesses power from the left side of the plate and can even play multiple positions, so he could be a major X-factor for Kansas City this year.
We'll see if he can take the next step.