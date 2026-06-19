Bobby Witt Jr.'s Early Exit Adds to Royals' Growing Injury Concerns

The Kansas City Royals cruised to a 14-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. However, the game featured a frightening moment in the fourth inning involving one of Kansas City's star players.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker hit a ground ball to the backhand side of Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt made the stop while sliding but was unable to get a throw off. He immediately appeared to be in significant pain, rolling over on the ground before lightly tossing the ball back into the infield as he remained down.

Bobby Witt Jr. leaves Thursday's game early

Jun 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rolls over after injuring his knee in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Initially, Witt remained in the game following the injury scare. However, according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, he was seen rubbing his right knee as he made his way back to the dugout.

Witt was due up in the bottom of the fourth inning but exited the game before his next at-bat. Tyler Tolbert entered as a pinch hitter in his place.

The Royals later announced that Witt exited Thursday's game with right knee discomfort.

The 26-year-old dealt with a similar issue earlier this month, when he left a game with right knee soreness. However, the injury did not keep him out for long, as he returned to the Royals' lineup just a few days later.

The postgame update on Witt was not particularly encouraging, raising some concern about his status moving forward.

According to Kansas City Star reporter Jaylon Thompson, Royals manager Matt Quatraro did not have much of an update on Witt after the game. Quatraro said Witt was undergoing further testing.

While the update was not necessarily positive or negative, it likely was not the level of reassurance many were hoping to hear after Witt exited the game.

The Royals have been hit hard by injuries throughout the season, affecting nearly every area of the roster. With the status of their All-Star shortstop now in question, Kansas City is facing yet another challenge in an already difficult season.

The Royals will continue their series against St. Louis on Friday night. Witt's status will be worth monitoring as Kansas City gets closer to the 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

Witt is in the midst of a productive season, slashing .294/.368/.465. He has been a driving force behind an otherwise stagnant Kansas City offense.

Taking Witt out of the equation is the last thing either he or the Royals need at this point in the season.