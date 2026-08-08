Carson Roccaforte's Break out Season Comes at the Right Time for Kansas City Royals

While the Kansas City Royals are mired in yet another bad season, some key minor league prospects have been prospering at the right time. One of those prospects is center fielder/outfield prospect Carson Roccaforte. The Royals got Roccaforte in the 2023 draft with the 66th pick in the supplemental second round and since his draft night he has been ironing out his game.

The 24-year-old is going through his first full season at Northwest Arkansas in AA and is putting together a good breakout campaign just at the right time for both him and the Royals.

What does he Bring to the Table

Roccaforte's scouting report is pretty simple: he is a good defensive center fielder with speed who has some pop with slightly above-average bat-to-ball skills. That profile has fully come together in 2026, as he is putting together his best season offensively. On the year, he is slashing .249/.335/.516 for an OPS of .851. and a wOBA of .357.

That is a slash line that fits his profile to a T, with an average batting average, a high slugging percentage, and a good walk rate. For counting stats, he has 27 home runs, 17 doubles, 5 triples, 72 RBIs, 76 runs, and 20 stolen bases. Of his 101 total hits, 49 have been for extra bases, leaving Roccaforte with an ISO of .267, by far his career high. He also adds value with a solid walk rate that has been above 10% his whole career, and in 2026 it sits at 10.7%.

The power surge could also be explained by his absurd pullAir% of 24.8%, which, according to tjstats, lies in the 99th percentile. Another reason the power could be explained is the fact that he has an absurd 21.4% HR/FB rate, meaning 21.4% of his flyballs hit go over the fence for a home run.

He is also doing this while playing great in center field, as he has a career high in outfield assists with 10 so far. There are a lot of positives with his breakout this season, but with positives come the negatives.

The other side of the Coin

Despite hitting for a lot of power and having solid contact skills, Roccaforte has struggled throughout his career with strikeouts. That concern has not vanished in 2026, as his K-rate sits at 29.5%. Alongside that, he has also struggled with whiffs, as his rate sits at 33.8% and has sat around or above 30% the past couple of seasons.

He is kind of a free swinger as well, especially this season, with a swing rate of 47.6%, which is a career high. That can also be explained by the fact that 60.3% of the pitches that he sees are in the zone, but he is also relatively average at making contact on pitches in the zone at 77.6%.

The last major negative lies in his speed, technically. In 2025, he was a solid base-stealing threat, swiping 43 bags in 55 attempts. That is a 78% success rate of stealing a base, but in 2026 that efficiency has taken a dive. He has 20 stolen bases this season, but has been caught nearly as many times with 17 caught stealing. 54% of the time he attempts to swipe a bag he is safe and that doesn't really bode well for stealing bases at the majors.

Why 2026 was the perfect time to break out for Roccaforte

Aug 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel (28) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is to focus on Roccaforte's profile and statistics, there is a reason to discuss why it was the best time for a breakout. As most fans know, Kyle Isbel has been the full-time center fielder of the Royals since 2022, but he will be a free agent in 2028. Isbel has been one of the better defensive center fielders in the league during his time with the Royals, but the bat and various injuries have limited his value as a long term option.

That is one reason that 2026 was the best time to break out, but there is a bigger reason. Roccaforte might force the issue with this season, as he is Rule 5 eligible this offseason. That means if he isn't on the Royals' 40-man roster, he can be taken in the Rule 5 draft. How likely is it that a team will pick him in the Rule 5 draft? No idea, but the fact that the Royals could lose their potential center fielder in the offseason could force their hand to add him to the 40-man.

Conclusion

Carson Roccaforte sits as the Royals' 16th prospect in the system and is putting together his best season in 2026. He looks to have a good blend of power and speed while providing good defense in center field. Despite the holes in his game, Roccaforte is an intriguing talent that the Royals might get to see earlier than later due to the Rule 5 draft and there down the road decision with Kyle Isbel.

The Royals seem to have their center fielder of the future if Roccaforte keeps producing and developing as he has been. All they have to do is put him on the 40-man in the offseason.

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