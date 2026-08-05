Royals Acquire Former Sixth Overall Pick From Marlins

While the trade deadline has passed, teams are still allowed to acquire players who have not been on a 40-man roster at any point this season. The Kansas City Royals took advantage of that rule on Wednesday, acquiring Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Jacob Berry for cash considerations, according to Isaac Azout of Fish On First.

Berry was selected sixth overall by the Marlins in the 2022 MLB Draft. Coming out of college, he was regarded as one of the most polished hitters in the class after producing at a high level at both the University of Arizona and Louisiana State University.

Berry has spent the past two seasons at Triple-A. Last season, he slashed .261/.348/.394 with eight home runs and 54 RBIs in 406 at-bats.

This season, he is slashing .251/.372/.362 with four home runs and 34 RBIs in 243 at-bats. Although Berry lacks power, he has a disciplined approach at the plate, consistently producing quality at-bats while keeping his strikeout rate low.

Berry owns a 14.3% strikeout rate this season, according to ProspectSavant. He has also shown a strong ability to draw walks, posting a 15% walk rate with 46 walks. He consistently finds ways to reach base, and once he gets there, he can be a threat on the bases. He stole 27 bases last season and has 18 this year.

While Berry is not known for his defense, his ability to play multiple positions makes him a flexible option in a lineup. He has seen time in both the infield and outfield, creating more opportunities to get on the field.

The former first-round pick will get a change of scenery with the Royals. While he never broke out with the Marlins, a fresh start in Kansas City could be exactly what Berry needs.