Carter Jensen, Salvador Perez Catch Fire: Royals Stock Up, Stock Down

Welcome to “Stock Up, Stock Down,” where every week, the Royals On SI staff writers highlight Kansas City Royals players who have stood out or had a rough week. From the lineup to the pitching staff, we’ll dive into who is trending up and who is trending down.

Over the past week, the Royals have gone 2-5, taking one game apiece during their series against the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays. Kansas City has started to cool off after an impressive stretch of baseball.

While the Royals haven’t been winning as much as they had been recently, there are still a handful of players who have performed well, while others have struggled during this stretch.

Stock Up: Players Who Stood Out Over the Past Week

Sep 3, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) runs up the first base line after hitting a double in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez has been swinging the bat well to start September. Over the past seven days, the Royals captain is slashing .357/.400/.643 with a 1.043 OPS in 28 at-bats. He has also hit two home runs and driven in nine runs.

The 36-year-old has shown signs of a late-season offensive surge. It is always entertaining to see Perez produce at this rate, especially this late in the season. The hope is that he can continue to swing a hot bat to close out his 15th MLB season.

Carter Jensen

Carter Jensen, much like Perez, has started September on a high note. Jensen dealt with a slump in August, hitting just .165. However, the rookie catcher has shown that he has broken out of that rocky stretch.

In his last 23 at-bats, Jensen has posted an eye-catching .391/.462/1.043 slash line along with a 1.505 OPS. Those numbers are a result of his three home runs, four doubles and 24 total bases over the past seven days. It is safe to say the catcher is no longer slumping.

Nate Pearson

Right-hander Nate Pearson has found his footing in Kansas City. Over his last three outings, he has pitched 4 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, surrendering just two hits while striking out five batters.

After being designated for assignment by the Houston Astros, Pearson was traded to the Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Max Martin. In his first 19 innings with Kansas City, he has recorded 18 strikeouts.

Honorable mentions

Both Noah Cameron and Randy Dobnak delivered productive outings in their most recent starts. Cameron pitched six strong innings, allowing just three hits and no earned runs while striking out seven batters. Dobnak also went six innings, allowing just one run on four hits.

Stock Down: Players Who Struggled Over the Past Week

Sep 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Lynch IV

Daniel Lynch IV was having an outstanding season out of the bullpen before being moved to the rotation to help a group that has been plagued by injuries. Unfortunately, Lynch has not had the same success in the rotation that he had in the bullpen.

In his last start, Lynch pitched five innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits without recording a strikeout. It has been a rough transition to the rotation for Lynch, and it appears the bullpen is where he is best suited.

Isaac Collins

Last week, it seemed as if outfielder Isaac Collins was finding his swing at the plate. However, this week, he struggled to find the same success. Collins went hitless in 16 at-bats over the past seven days. While the switch-hitter was able to draw four walks, he also struck out four times.

Kyle Isbel

Kyle Isbel didn’t have a very productive week at the plate. The center fielder slashed .095/.136/.095 in 21 at-bats over the past seven days. He recorded just two total bases and struck out five times.