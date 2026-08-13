How Blake Mitchell Could Be Putting Himself on Track for a 2027 Royals Debut

The Kansas City Royals have a handful of promising prospects scattered throughout their farm system. However, many of their top prospects and the ones fans are most excited to see in the big leagues are still a couple of years away from making their debuts.

But Kansas City’s No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, Blake Mitchell, could make his major league debut sooner rather than later. The 22-year-old is coming off a broken right hamate bone he suffered during spring training in 2025.

After undergoing surgery, he dealt with lingering inflammation that extended his recovery and caused him to miss several months last year. Fast forward to now, and Mitchell is having a bounce-back season in 2026.

Could Blake Mitchell find himself in Kansas City next season?

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Blake Mitchell (8) during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has been a highly regarded prospect in the Royals organization ever since. After dealing with the injury setback last season, this year presented an opportunity for Mitchell to produce and continue his march toward the major leagues.

The catching prospect has spent the entire season with the Quad Cities River Bandits, Kansas City’s High-A affiliate. In 321 at-bats so far, he has put his power and polished plate discipline on display. Mitchell is slashing .246/.427/.486 with a .913 OPS.

Along with this slash line, he has hit a career-high 20 home runs this season, along with 61 RBIs. His .427 on-base clip really stands out and is a result of his impressive 101 walks on the year.

The catcher is also the first Minor League Baseball player since 2023 to hit 20 home runs and draw 100 walks in a season, according to Raising Royals.

Mitchell does strike out at a high rate, holding a 32.6% strikeout rate, according to TJStats. However, his understanding of the zone and 23.5% walk rate, which ranks in the 99th percentile, do a good job of offsetting his strikeouts.

The interesting part is the catching situation in Kansas City. Carter Jensen is currently in his rookie season with the Royals, so how Kansas City will utilize Mitchell and Jensen when the time comes will be something to monitor.

As the Royals’ No. 5 prospect, Mitchell has an estimated major league arrival of 2027, according to MLB Pipeline. If his production continues, he could work his way up the ladder and have a serious shot at making his major league debut as early as next season.