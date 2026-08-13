Why Royals May Need to Pump the Brakes on Top Prospect Kendry Chourio

The Kansas City Royals’ No. 1 prospect, Kendry Chourio, has been turning heads all year with his impressive production on the mound. The 18-year-old pitcher has split time between the Royals’ Low-A and High-A affiliates.

Between the two levels, he has pitched a combined 78 2/3 innings, posting a jaw-dropping 2.06 ERA with 79 strikeouts across 17 starts. Chourio was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for July after posting a 0.90 ERA across four starts with just three walks and 21 strikeouts.

As the established top prospect in the Royals’ farm system, the concern is far from his performance. Rather, it centers on the workload he has handled this season.

Should the Royals start lightening Chourio’s workload?

Aug 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Royals hat and glove before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline” on KC Sports Network, hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O’Brien discussed the state of the Royals’ farm system following the trade deadline, with Chourio among the prospects brought up in the conversation.

The hosts wondered whether Kansas City should begin skipping some starts for Chourio or potentially shut him down for the season. The reasoning is that the Royals don’t need an 18-year-old throwing an excessive number of innings late in the minor league season, especially if it increases the risk of injury.

They also pointed out that Chourio has already thrown 37 1/3 more innings than he did last season.

But at the same time, they mentioned that they wouldn’t want to completely stop his development. This means finding a real balance between keeping his arm safe while still allowing Chourio to develop would be the most ideal move.

With the trajectory the pitching prospect is on, keeping his arm safe should be a top priority. Limiting his innings for the rest of the season would make sense. At this rate, he could find his way to Double-A in no time, and depending on how he performs there, if he continues to dominate, his major league debut could come sooner rather than later.

As for this season, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to try to find a sweet spot by cutting back some innings rather than shutting him down completely. Chourio has quickly made his name known in the Royals organization, and all eyes will be on him as he continues to navigate the minors.