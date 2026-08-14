Kansas City Royals Look to Finish West Coast Road Trip with Angels Series: Stats and Trends to Keep an Eye on

The Royals have not done a ton of winning in August so far, going 3-8 at the halfway point of the month. They are in the midst of the West Coast road trip that saw them compete with the Dodgers the whole series, but fall in one facet or another. The Royals will head to Anaheim for a three-game set with the Angels, who are also in the midst of another terrible year. Here are some stats and trends to keep an eye on and probable starters.

Probable Starters

Game One: Seth Lugo (5-7, 4.41 ERA) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (3-5,7.20 ERA)

Game Two: Randy Dobnak (2-1, 2.00 ERA) vs. Reid Detmers (3-8, 4.00 ERA)

Game Three: Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.45 ERA) vs. Ryan Johnson (2-6, 6.71 ERA)

Can Jac Caglianone Continue Scorching August

Despite the Royals struggling in August, Jac Caglianone has been going nuclear once again to start the month. He is slashing .409/.422/.773 for an OPS of 1.195 and 229 wRC+ so far in August. Through the first two weeks of the month, "Cags" has accrued a hit in every game of the month for an 11-game hit streak. During this stretch, he has slugged four home runs and four doubles while also driving the bus, driving in 13 runs.

In the Dodgers series, he went 5-for-13 with a home run hit off Tarik Skubal. He has also put together some crazy performances in this stretch, with the headliner being his 4-for-4 game against the Cubs, where he hit two doubles and two home runs. As they travel to the Angels, the only benefit for them is that Cags has not faced a ton of their starters, but on the contrary he has hit well against better pitching, something the Angels don't have a ton of.

Look for Cags to continue making a lot of loud contact in the series.

Seth Lugo is the only starting pitcher with a solid track record in the series

Aug 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitching matchups in this series, for both sides, leave a lot to be desired in terms of who they are facing. For the Angels, Grayson Rodriguez and Reid Detmers have ERAs above 6.00 against the Royals in their respective careers, while Ryan Johnson has yet to face the Royals. For the Royals, Randy Dobnak has an ERA of 19.29 against the Halos, and Noah Cameron has an ERA of 4.76 against the Angels.

That leaves Seth Lugo with his career ERA of 3.45 against the Angels. In five games pitched against them, he is 2-0 and has only had one bad start against them, coming earlier this season. Lugo went 6.1 innings, allowing 14 hits, seven runs, walking one, and striking out three. His issue comes with the fact that a fair number of current Angels batters have seen him well (at least above .800 OPS). That list includes Zach Neto, Mike Trout, Josh Lowe, and Adam Frazier.

This could be a very ugly pitching series, knowing both teams' starters don't have good track records against each other.

The Difference between Average Bullpen and Bad Bullpen will be on display

Jul 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro takes the ball from relief pitcher Lucas Erceg (60) after he loaded the bases with the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest talking points for the Royals this season has been the atrocious bullpen and that will likely continue, especially with Daniel Lynch IV getting starts. The Royals have the worst bullpen in baseball and are one of the reasons the season record is what it is currently. There isn't much light in the bullpen for the Royals and it will continue to show the rest of the way.

The Angels, on the other hand, are pretty average and have moved some of their bullpen arms at the deadline. Their bullpen is the 18th-ranked one in the league by fWAR, mainly because they have multiple solid guys in the pen. Now, their bullpen is a tad different after moving Chase Silseth and Ryan Zeferjahn, but they have reinforcements. Samy Nateria Jr. has been their most valuable reliever at 1.1 fWAR, who dominates with a good fastball. Ben Joyce is back, throwing 103 after a labrum surgery, and the rest of the bullpen have been painfully average and that makes a difference in some games.

This might be one of the more ugly series of the season for both teams.

Related Articles