Royals' Jac Caglianone Makes Franchise History in Huge Performance Against Cubs

The Kansas City Royals evened their series with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday with a 6-3 win. Seth Lugo worked six innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out five. The bullpen held Chicago scoreless, with John Schreiber, Steven Cruz and Nate Pearson each tossing a scoreless inning.

The offense was able to scrape together six runs, anchored by young slugger Jac Caglianone, who set a Royals franchise record with his performance at the plate Saturday.

It was nothing but extra-base hits and home runs for Caglianone against Chicago.

Jac Caglianone made franchise history with multiple home runs and doubles

Aug 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone (14) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caglianone went a perfect 4-for-4 on Saturday with not one but two home runs, paired with two doubles. He was also responsible for four RBIs and touched a total of 12 bases during his dominant performance.

The 23-year-old is the first player in the majors this season to record two doubles and two home runs in the same game, and the first Royals player to do so in franchise history. He is also the seventh Royals player to collect four extra-base hits in a game, with Kendrys Morales being the last to accomplish the feat in 2015.

Caglianone’s first home run came in the bottom of the first inning, traveling an eye-opening 448 feet to put Kansas City ahead 1-0. He followed that with an RBI double in the third inning and another double in the fifth.

Caglianone’s night didn’t stop there, as he hit his second home run of the game in the seventh inning, a 420-foot, two-run blast. It was his 20th home run of the season, which leads the Royals.

This was one of the best games at the plate of Caglianone’s young career. This season, he has really been able to settle in, slashing .264/.318/.482 while showcasing his power at the big league level and bringing plenty of optimism for the Royals’ future.