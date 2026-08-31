Kansas City Royals Part Ways With Veteran Reliever John Schreiber
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MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported Monday that right-handed pitcher John Schreiber was claimed by the New York Yankees. The Kansas City Royals placed the reliever on waivers over the weekend.
Schreiber is in his final year of team control and is playing on an expiring one-year contract. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, with the Yankees taking on the remaining balance of his contract.
Ahead of this year’s trade deadline, Schreiber was viewed as a likely candidate to be moved, as Kansas City was expected to part with several of its rental pieces. However, that ultimately was not the case, as the Royals did not trade him before the deadline.
John Schreiber heads to New York
Schreiber spent three seasons with Kansas City, posting a 3.71 ERA across 165 innings in a Royals uniform. During that span, he allowed 68 earned runs while recording 144 strikeouts.
This season, Schreiber carries a 3.65 ERA over 49 1/3 innings with 36 strikeouts. The 32-year-old has found success by avoiding barrels and generating ground balls. According to Statcast, Schreiber has posted a 6.3% barrel rate and a 45.1% ground-ball rate.
The highlight of the season for the right-hander was undoubtedly his strong May. Schreiber allowed just one earned run over 10 1/3 innings during the month. He followed that performance with 14 strikeouts in June.
Many expected Schreiber to be dealt at the trade deadline, but a deal never materialized. He now takes his career to New York, where the Yankees will become his fourth organization. Schreiber previously spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Royals.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn