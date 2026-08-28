Royals’ Jac Caglianone’s Outstanding Performance Shows His Breakout Is Here to Stay

How did the Kansas City Royals respond to the Toronto Blue Jays snapping their nine-game winning streak, you may ask? Well, they came right back and handed the Blue Jays a 13-2 beating Thursday to take the series.

This marked the fourth consecutive series win for the Royals, and their late-season surge is real. While multiple players in the Kansas City lineup had productive games Thursday, one stood out among the rest.

Jac Caglianone’s breakout continues, and from the looks of it, he is here to stay. The young slugger had yet another impressive night at the plate, delivering a performance that has drawn plenty of attention.

Jac Caglianone posted a stat line that had never been recorded in MLB history

Aug 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone (14) scores a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caglianone quite literally made MLB history Thursday. The 23-year-old finished the game 5-for-6 with three runs, a double, a home run, six RBIs and one strikeout, a stat line that had never been recorded in MLB history, according to Battergami on X.

This brings Caglianone’s season slash line to .282/.332/.500 with an .832 OPS, 23 home runs and 66 RBIs. He leads Kansas City in both home runs and RBIs, and his performance this season has brought plenty of optimism surrounding his future in the league.

While there is still room for growth in terms of pitch selection, discipline and approach at the plate, his power metrics are off the charts. Caglianone carries a 55% hard-hit rate and an average bat speed of 77.3 mph, both of which rank in the 98th percentile, according to Statcast. He also owns a 93.2 mph average exit velocity and a 14.7% barrel rate.

We all knew the power Caglianone possesses is out of this world. He displayed it throughout his time in the minors, but many wondered how he would respond after a rocky rookie season. Well, it’s safe to say Caglianone has arrived and is in the midst of a breakout season. All eyes will be on the young slugger as he navigates the rest of the year.