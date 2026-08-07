Luke Little Could Quickly Fill a Major Need in Royals’ Bullpen

Before the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, the Kansas City Royals announced some roster moves. Kansas City recalled Mason Black from Triple-A, while in a corresponding move, the Royals optioned Aaron Bummer to Triple-A. Bummer then elected free agency.

With Lynch moving to the rotation for Friday’s game, Bummer electing free agency and Black getting the call-up, there are no lefties in the Royals’ bullpen as of now.

With that being said, a lefty-less bullpen shouldn’t be the case for long, especially after the arm Kansas City claimed Thursday.

The Royals claimed left-hander Luke Little off waivers

Apr 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Luke Little delivers during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, the Royals transferred right-hander Luinder Avila to the 60-day injured list following his Tommy John surgery. Along with this decision, Kansas City also claimed left-hander Luke Little off waivers from the Cubs.

Little isn’t exactly a fitting last name for someone with a 6-foot-8, 220-pound frame. The 25-year-old has a three-pitch arsenal that consists of a four-seam fastball, sweeper and sinker. He brings velocity from the left side with an average fastball velocity of 95.8 mph, according to TJStats. With his large stature, Little also generates excellent extension at 7.2 feet.

The 2020 MLB Draft pick has big league experience. Since making his debut in 2023, he has logged 36 1/3 innings with a 2.97 ERA, highlighted by 45 strikeouts. This season, he has pitched just one inning for Chicago, allowing one earned run while striking out one batter.

Little has spent the majority of the season in the minors, where he has split time between Double-A and Triple-A. Between the two levels, he has logged 39 1/3 innings with a 5.03 ERA while striking out 44 batters.

With the current state of the team, more specifically a bullpen that features no lefties as of right now, Little should be first in line to join that group. What he can do for Kansas City will be something to look out for.