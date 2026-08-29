Michael Wacha Turns Heads With Dominant Outing in Win Over Guardians

The Kansas City Royals continued their hot streak Friday, taking the first game of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians with a 3-0 win. Kansas City has caught fire during its late-season surge, producing at a level it has not reached all season.

The majority of the lineup contributed, with notable performances from Jac Caglianone, Isaac Collins and Carter Jensen. The Royals’ three runs Friday came on a team-combined nine hits.

But this game wasn’t anchored by Kansas City’s offense. It was thanks to an absolutely dominant outing from starting pitcher Michael Wacha.

Michael Wacha has his best start of the season

Aug 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wacha is currently putting together a strong 14th season in the majors. The right-hander has posted a 3.32 ERA across 170 2/3 innings this year, along with 136 strikeouts. His performance also led to the second All-Star selection of his career.

On Friday, it’s safe to say Wacha pitched like an All-Star. His final line included eight innings, four hits, no earned runs, no walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts. He did it all on 103 pitches.

Not only was Wacha taking care of business, but he was also throwing with some extra velocity Friday. The veteran right-hander got his fastball up to 97.8 mph. It was not only his fastest pitch of the season but also his fastest as a Royal and his fastest since reaching a career-high 99.1 mph in 2017, according to Jake Eisenberg.

Wacha was a major trade chip heading into the deadline, but Kansas City ultimately decided to hold onto him. That decision has paid off, as Wacha has proved he still has plenty left in the tank, and that was on full display Friday.

This late-season streak has brought plenty of optimism for next season. The Royals will look to keep the momentum going and take the series from Cleveland on Saturday.