Royals Offense Catches Fire During Winning Streak: Royals Stock Up, Stock Down

Welcome to “Stock Up, Stock Down,” where every week, the Royals On SI staff writers highlight Kansas City Royals players who have stood out or had a rough week. From the lineup to the pitching staff, we’ll dive into who is trending up and who is trending down.

What a last seven days the Royals have had. The boys in blue are currently riding an eight-game winning streak and are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Over the past week, the Royals are 7-0, sweeping the Athletics in four games before completing a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers.

With that being said, this week’s stock report features far more players whose stock is rising rather than falling.

Stock Up: Players Who Stood Out Over the Past Week

Aug 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vinnie Pasquantino

Since coming off the injured list, Vinnie Pasquantino has been catching fire at the plate. Over the last seven days, the first baseman is slashing .409/.480/.818 with a 1.298 OPS. He has also recorded two home runs, three doubles and 18 total bases.

This is exactly the type of impact and production we know Pasquantino can bring to the lineup. We have seen his ability to drive in runs over the past two seasons, and after a rocky start to the year, it was only a matter of time before he heated up. Better late than never.

Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez, much like Pasquantino, has been enjoying a late-season hot streak. The captain has posted a .364 batting average over the past week, along with two doubles and a home run. Perez also channeled his inner Jarrod Dyson, swiping a base while he was at it.

Seeing some life in Perez’s bat at this point in the season is always encouraging. The 36-year-old has put together a very solid week at the plate.

Kyle Isbel

If you want to talk about a power display, you have to bring up Kyle Isbel this week. Over his last 18 at-bats, Isbel has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs while posting a 1.056 OPS. The left-handed hitter was reinstated from the injured list earlier this month and has started to find his groove.

Isbel is an above-average defender in center field, and when paired with his ability at the plate, he provides solid production out of the No. 9 spot in Kansas City’s lineup.

Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha continues his All-Star season with yet another quality start. Wacha tossed seven strong innings in his latest outing, allowing just one run and one walk while striking out six batters.

Wacha was a big name ahead of this season’s trade deadline, and for good reason. Kansas City ultimately decided not to deal the veteran starter, and he continues to show why.

Honorable mentions

Bobby Witt Jr. has not slowed down, collecting seven hits, including a home run, over 23 at-bats this past week. Michael Massey is also continuing to swing the bat well, posting a .357 batting average over his last 14 at-bats.

Nick Loftin and John Rave have also produced at the plate, with each driving in five runs and hitting a home run.

Craig Kimbrel earned his first save in a Royals uniform, his first since 2024 and the 441st of his career. He has also tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts over the past week.

Stock Down: Players Who Struggled Over the Past Week

May 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Mason Black (47) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Black

Mason Black did not have his best week on the mound. Over his past two outings, he logged 3 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs, four walks and one home run while striking out just one batter.

Seth Lugo

Starting pitcher Seth Lugo struggled in his latest outing. While he made it through six innings, he allowed five earned runs on nine hits while striking out three batters.

Most of Lugo’s struggles came in the fifth inning, when he allowed five of his nine hits and three of his five earned runs.

Luke Maile

Luke Maile had a rough time at the plate over the past week. While the sample size wasn’t large, he still went hitless in seven at-bats while striking out three times. Despite his struggles at the plate, Maile did throw out a runner attempting to steal this week.