2 Bold Kansas City Royals Predictions Heading Into the 2025-26 MLB Offseason
The 2025 season didn’t go as planned for the Kansas City Royals. After earning a Wild Card berth in 2024, the Royals slipped to an 82-80 record this year, finishing third in the American League Central and missing the postseason.
But Royals fans still have plenty of reasons to stay optimistic. This is a team loaded with young talent and a strong foundation that could spark a rebound in 2026—and maybe even another trip to October baseball.
As the front office gears up for what could be a crucial offseason, here are two bold predictions for the Royals as they look to retool and rise again in 2026.
Royals Will Add a Big Bat This Winter
While the Royals probably won’t be in on massive names like Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, or Kyle Schwarber, there are several impact hitters who could fit perfectly in Kansas City’s lineup without breaking the bank.
Potential targets such as Cody Bellinger, Eugenio Suárez, or Trent Grisham could give the Royals’ offense the boost it desperately needs. Each of these players brings power, experience, and the ability to change games in an instant—something Kansas City lacked in 2025.
It may also be time for the Royals to move on from Jonathan India, opening the door for a new addition who can spark the lineup. A signing like this could help transform an inconsistent offense into a legitimate strength heading into 2026.
Royals Will Return to the Postseason in 2026
If the Royals do land a big bat, there’s every reason to believe they can climb right back into contention next season. The AL Central is shaping up to be one of baseball’s most competitive divisions, but Kansas City has the talent to hang with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.
With a retooled lineup and their young core continuing to grow, don’t be surprised if the Royals earn a Wild Card spot in 2026. Once you’re in October, anything can happen—and this group has already shown it can make noise when it matters most.
The Royals’ bright future still centers around rising stars Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Jac Caglianone, Carter Jensen, and Maikel Garcia. With this nucleus leading the way, Kansas City fans have every reason to believe that a return to postseason baseball is just around the corner.
It’s going to be an exciting offseason in Kansas City—and these bold predictions might not be so bold when all is said and done.
