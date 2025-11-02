Royals Expected To Bring Back Nine-Time All-Star As 2026 Plans Take Shape
With the 2025 World Series now in the books, the Kansas City Royals are officially shifting their focus to the 2026 season, and one of their first big offseason decisions involves franchise legend Salvador Perez.
The Royals finished 82–80 this past season, good for third place in the AL Central, but their offense struggled to produce consistently. Scoring just 651 runs, the third-fewest in the American League, made it clear that upgrades — or a few key returns are necessary if Kansas City hopes to reach the postseason again in 2026.
One of those key returns will almost certainly be their captain behind the plate. According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the Royals are expected to bring back Perez, but they might not simply exercise his club option for 2026.
Royals Expected To Bring Back Salvador Perez For 2026 Season
“The interesting one here is Perez; he’ll be back either way next season, but the Royals could opt to renegotiate a new contract with their captain rather than simply pick up the option,” Rogers wrote.
Perez, now 35, continued to show his trademark power and leadership in 2025, slashing .236/.284/.446 with 30 home runs, 100 RBI, and a .729 OPS. Even in his mid-30s, the nine-time All-Star remains one of the Royals’ most consistent run producers.
It’s hard to imagine the Royals without Perez — and fortunately for fans, it doesn’t appear they’ll have to. Instead of letting the option process play out, Kansas City seems more inclined to reward him with a new contract that keeps him in a Royals uniform for at least one more year.
Perez’s presence goes far beyond the numbers. A five-time Gold Glove winner and five-time Silver Slugger, he remains a clubhouse leader and mentor for the team’s young core, including Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen. His veteran experience and championship pedigree from the Royals’ 2015 World Series run continue to set the tone for the organization.
As the Royals look to build a more competitive roster for 2026, having Perez back in the fold is both a sentimental and strategic move. His leadership, power, and connection with the fan base make him an essential piece of Kansas City’s identity.
One thing is clear, that Perez isn’t going anywhere, and Royals fans can expect their captain to be back behind the plate next season, leading the charge for a return to playoff contention.
