Dodgers $66 Million Fan Favorite Emerging As Royals Trade Target

A big outfield bat would be a godsend to the Kansas City Royals, while the Los Angeles Dodgers might have the luxury to trade one away.

The two-time defending World Series champions have a lineup full of superstars, but Teoscar Hernández has proven important to that lineup, especially in October. However, his defense in right field proved questionable this year, and the Dodgers could try and offload the final two seasons of his three-year, $66 million contract this winter if a team proves interested enough.

Based on the rumors coming out of this week's winter meetings, it looks as though there's a decent chance the Royals rise to the forefront as the top team in the Hernández market.

Royals showing interest in two-time All-Star

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Dodgers beat writers Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported that the Royals not only had interest in Hernández, but that the Dodgers were at least entertaining notions of moving him, even as their general manager had hinted it was unlikely earlier in the week.

"The Dodgers continue to 'kick the tires' on trading Teoscar Hernández, a league source said, though general manager Brandon Gomes said Monday that trading the right fielder 'doesn’t feel likely,'” wrote Woo and Ardaya.

"Still, the Dodgers might feel inclined to deal Hernández, whose defense declined last year, to free up roster space. The Kansas City Royals have coveted an offense-first outfielder, and have interest in Hernández, a league source said."

Hernández will be 33 all season, and he's coming off a modest 103 OPS+ this season, though he still managed 26 home runs. Enthusiasm for acquiring him in Kansas City surely wouldn't be as high as it would have been last offseason, when the slugger endeared himself to Dodgers fans everywhere with clutch moments galore in the playoffs.

However, the talent is clearly still there, and sometimes teams have to buy low at a moment like this when they don't necessarily have the prospect capital to nab anyone in the game.

