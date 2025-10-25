How Can Royals Bounce Back Into Contention After Disappointing 2025?
The 2025 season was a letdown for the Kansas City Royals. They finished over .500, going 82-80, but they missed the postseason after falling to third place in the American League Central.
The main problem for Kansas City was their offense. The move to acquire Jonathan India didn't do much to help, and the outfield did not perform well either, so it's going to take some tweaks for the Royals to bounce back into contention in 2026.
Here are two ways that the Royals can ensure that they don't repeat the mistakes of 2025 and return to prominence next season.
Bring Back Mike Yastrzemski
At the trade deadline, Kansas City made the move to acquire veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants. In 50 games since joining the Royals, the 35-year-old hit nine home runs and posted an .839 OPS.
Because the Royals won't spend big in free agency on players such as Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber or Cody Bellinger, they need to look for potential value additions. Yastrzemski is one they are already familiar with, who can provide power from the left side of the plate and play all three outfield positions.
It should only take a short-term deal to land him back in Kansas City, and he shouldn't be too costly.
Create More Opportunities For Younger Players
Towards the end of the season, the Royals started to see signs of life for the future. That was because some of their young players were beginning to shine in the spotlight.
Two players in particular come to mind here. Jac Caglianone was called up in the month of June, but didn't quite pan out this year. Another year of seasoning could help him become the player the Royals are expecting him to be, as long as he receives ample opportunities.
In September, top catching prospect Carter Jensen made his Major League debut. He played just 20 games, but made the most of his opportunities, slashing .300/.391/.550 with three home runs, 13 RBI and a .941 OPS.
Salvador Perez is expected back, but Jensen needs to have opportunities to play every day. They could make Perez a designated hitter while giving the starting catching job to Jensen.
These two players could be the main X factors for the Royals in 2026, and if they get their chance to shine and run with it, the Royals should be back in business next year.
