On Tuesday, Kansas City Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone appeared on the Foul Territory podcast, where he was asked about Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani. That led to a discussion about whether Caglianone could both pitch and hit at the major league level, as he did during his time at the University of Florida.

“I was a thrower. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you,” Caglianone said. “I think I could do both.”

It was noted earlier in the podcast that Caglianone was initially recruited as a pitcher. It was not until he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 that he began focusing on hitting, where he discovered he could also make an impact at the plate.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Caglianone on the mound at Florida

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators starting pitcher Jac Caglianone (14) throws against the NC State Wolfpack during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

As a sophomore at Florida in 2023, Caglianone recorded 74 2/3 innings with 87 strikeouts while also leading the nation with 33 home runs, solidifying his status as a true two-way player and emerging as one of college baseball’s top talents.

Caglianone carried that momentum into his junior season, as he posted another 73 2/3 innings with 83 strikeouts while continuing to produce at the plate. He broke Florida’s single-season record with 35 home runs, a performance that earned him the 2024 John Olerud Award and ultimately led to the Royals selecting him sixth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.

On the mound, Caglianone featured a three-pitch arsenal that included a four-seam fastball, cutter and changeup. He showed premium velocity, with his fastball reaching triple digits on the radar gun.

During the podcast, Caglianone said he has floated, jokingly, the idea to Royals manager Matt Quatraro about potentially pitching.

“I’ve joked with Q a couple times on the bullpen days,” Caglianone said. “It didn’t go anywhere, obviously.”

The odds of seeing Caglianone on the mound anytime soon are slim to none, as his focus remains on improving at the plate in 2026. The upcoming season is a significant one for the 23-year-old as he works to establish himself and become a key part of Kansas City’s lineup.

More MLB: Bobby Witt Jr. Sends World Series Message to Royals in Spring Training