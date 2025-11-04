Kansas City Royals Should Act Fast to Re-Sign Projected $11 Million Veteran
The Kansas City Royals endured a frustrating 2025 campaign, finishing 82-80 and missing the postseason after an exciting Wild Card run just one year prior. Despite flashes of potential, inconsistency at the plate ultimately cost Kansas City down the stretch, leaving fans wondering what went wrong and how the team can get back to October in 2026.
The offense was the main culprit. The Royals scored just 651 runs, the third-fewest in the American League, and couldn’t find the big hits when it mattered most. Their midseason acquisition of Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants helped steady things, but the boost came too late to change their fate.
Now, as the offseason begins, the Royals face a key question: should they bring Yastrzemski back for another run?
Why Yastrzemski Makes Sense for 2026
According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, Yastrzemski is projected to land a one-year, $11 million contract in free agency. That price tag makes him an attractive target for a small-market team like Kansas City looking for cost-effective upgrades.
In his brief time with the Royals, Yastrzemski impressed. The veteran outfielder hit .237/.339/.500 with nine home runs and after the trade, finishing with 17 homers overall and an .839 OPS in Kansas City. His left-handed power provided much-needed balance in the lineup, and his experience gave the young roster a steady veteran voice in the clubhouse.
At 35 years old, Yastrzemski isn’t an everyday player, but his value as a platoon option can’t be overstated. When matched up against right-handed pitchers, he remains a dangerous bat capable of changing games with one swing.
The Royals aren’t expected to chase high-priced stars like Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, or Kyle Schwarber, but smart, affordable signings like Yastrzemski could make a major impact. He gives the team flexibility in the outfield and power from the left side—two areas that need improvement heading into 2026.
Bringing him back would also allow the Royals to pursue a right-handed platoon bat to complement him, creating a more complete offensive attack.
Re-signing Yastrzemski won’t solve all of Kansas City’s problems, but it’s the kind of savvy, value-driven move that successful small-market teams must make to stay competitive. His return would be a win for both the clubhouse and the fan base as the Royals aim to bounce back and return to the postseason in 2026.
The pieces are there—now it’s time to make the right ones fit.
More MLB: Kansas City Royals Face Key Offseason Choice On 12-Year Veteran