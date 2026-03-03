Royals 27-Year-Old Facing Uphill Battle to Keep Roster Spot

There are always some players in spring training dealing with more pressure than others, and for Kansas City Royals outfielder Drew Waters, the pressure is higher than ever.

Waters ran out of minor-league options last year, so if he doesn't make the Royals' 26-man opening day roster, he'll be exposed to waivers. That would mean he'd either be claimed by another organization and leave the Royals altogether, or lose his spot on the 40-man roster if he cleared waivers.

With a whopping 14 Royals players headed to the World Baseball Classic this week, Waters could be getting his last, best chance to prove that he belongs on the team, which looks to be an uphill climb at this point now that Kansas City has added veteran Starling Marte on a one-year contract.

Waters talks opportunity to impress during WBC

Jun 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Drew Waters (8) catches a fly ball against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

On Monday, Waters talked about the opportunity he has at hand, with Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone and most of the team's infield away at the WBC for the rest of this week and most of next week during pool play.

"Having the opportunity to have three or four at-bats on a regular basis in starts, not only is that great leading into the season, but just as an opportunity to go out and show what you’re capable of,” Waters said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Acquired in a 2022 trade with the Atlanta Braves, Waters has appeared in 208 games for the Royals over the last four seasons. He got off to a decent start as a rookie, but his numbers have never quite reached that level again, and last season was arguably his worst stint yet, with a .604 OPS in 71 games.

Waters is likely on the outside of the bubble looking in, with folks like Nick Loftin, plus non-roster invitees Kevin Newman, Josh Rojas, and Brandon Drury in a similar boat.

So if ever there was a time for Waters to turn it on, after going 2-for-11 to start the spring, now would be that time.