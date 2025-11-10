Royals 7-Year Veteran, Recent Blue Jays Starter Elects Free Agency
Kansas City Royals fans could be forgiven if they never knew their favorite team signed Spencer Turnbull.
The Royals picked up Turnbull on Aug. 30, at a time when the rotation was dealing with a host of injuries. He would have been eligible to pitch in the playoffs, had the Royals made it that far, but never got the call-up from Triple-A Omaha.
At this time last offseason, Turnbull was a fairly intriguing free agent, and wound up signing a major league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, it appears Turnbull's career could continue without ever throwing a pitch for the Royals in the big leagues.
Turnbull elects free agency
After just four appearances in an Omaha Storm Chasers uniform, Turnbull elected free agency, according to his official roster page. The transaction occurred on Thursday, though it took a couple of extra days to show up on the log.
It was a chaotic year for Turnbull, who finished last season injured after a solid stint with the Philadelphia Phillies and didn't sign with the Blue Jays until May 12. He pitched for five minor-league teams in three organizations, as the Blue Jays released him on June 25, only to be picked up by the Chicago Cubs.
In 64 2/3 minor-league innings, Turnbull pitched to a 7.52 ERA. He wasn't much better in Omaha, with a 6.38 mark in 18 1/3 innings.
For the Blue Jays at the major league level, Turnbull let up 12 hits and five earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old had a rough year on just about every possible front.
However, Turnbull is also just a year removed from his 2.69 ERA in 17 outings, including seven starts, for the Phillies. Some team might see a buy-low opportunity there, especially if all it takes to sign him is a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Granted, they didn't see the best of him in September, but perhaps the Royals will consider that possibility as they construct their depth chart for February.
