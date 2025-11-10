Royals Lose Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite To Free Agency After MiLB Power Barrage
The Kansas City Royals lacked power all season, but they never saw fit to bring up one of the most potent power threats in the organization. But based on track records, it was hard to blame them for being skeptical.
Bobby Dalbec signed a minor-league deal with the Royals in early August after he was let go by the Milwaukee Brewers. Once a 25-homer hitter with the 2021 Boston Red Sox, Dalbec continued his trend of mauling minor-league pitching with eight home runs in 32 games for the Royals' Triple-A affiliate.
However, the Royals never called up Dalbec, who wound up playing only seven games in the majors this season, his fewest ever in a six-year career. And if he wants to get back to the big leagues next season, it might have to be in a new organization.
Dalbec hits free agency after three months as a Royal
On Thursday, Dalbec elected minor-league free agency, according to the transactions log on his official roster page. The 30-year-old utility man played for three organizations this season, and he might very well be on the move again.
If you just look at Dalbec's minor-league stats, you'll be shocked he's not receiving more chances to crack the major league rosters of the various teams he joins. He's racked up 161 career home runs in 712 games in the minors, pacing for 37 long balls per 162 games, and his minor-league OPS sits at .873.
He's always racked up a ton of strikeouts, though, and major league pitchers have been able to exploit that issue without allowing his power to burn them. He's got a 36.6% strikeout rate in his 338 games in the majors, and every season, he's done worse and worse against big-league competition.
It would be an incredible comeback story if Dalbec broke through as a big-leaguer next year, and with the ability to play corner infield and corner outfield, a team would have a lot of roster flexibility with him in the lineup. But the Royals, who are hoping to get back to the playoffs, can probably find a more reliable contributor to fill his spot in the organization.
