Royals’ Best Chance To Add A Bat Could Come From This AL East Contender

The Kansas City Royals fell short of the postseason in 2025, going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central. This offseason, they know that they’re going to need to acquire a bat.

The offense let them down in 2025, scoring 651 runs, the third fewest in the American League. But they can explore several different avenues in terms of adding a bat to their mix. They have already received trade interest in Kris Bubic.

However, one team in the AL East stands out above the rest, not only as the best fit for Bubic, but the best chance for the Royals to add the quality of player they are looking for.

Red Sox Are Royals Best Bet To Land Offensive Threat

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox line up perfectly with the Royals for a potential trade. They need a starting pitcher that can slot in next to Garrett Crochet at the top of their rotation.

Bubic’s season was cut short due to injuries in 2025, but while he was healthy, he performed well. The first-time All-Star went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts and struck out 116 batters over 116 ⅓ innings of work while also posting a 3.1 WAR.

On the opposite side of the coin, Boston has what Kansas City is looking for. Two of their outfielders are solid trade chips.

The Royals need somebody to play left field so Jac Caglianone can play right field. The Red Sox have both Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

If the Royals want a left fielder first and foremost, then Duran might be their best bet, as he has played the position very frequently with the Red Sox. He also is a solid leadoff hitter and can be a table setter for the Royals if they do acquire him.

However, if they want more power, Abreu is probably the better option, as he hit 22 home runs during the regular season and could provide some more protection for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Either way, the Red Sox seem to line up best with the Royals as a potential trade suitor. Both teams have what the other is looking for as they try and gear up for the 2026 season.

