Royals Could Add Former All-Star Bat to Power Lineup In 2026
The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for a crucial offseason after finishing the 2025 campaign with an 82-80 record, missing the postseason and landing in third place in the American League Central. It was a step back from 2024, when they were a Wild Card team.
The biggest issue for Kansas City in 2025 was their lack of consistent offensive production. Despite solid pitching performances and a few breakout stars, the lineup often struggled to string hits together and produce runs when it mattered most.
One possible solution could be found in the free agent market. While the Royals could look to re-sign Mike Yastrzemski, who joined the club at the trade deadline and provided a veteran presence, there’s no guarantee he’ll return in 2026. If he signs elsewhere, Kansas City will need to find another outfield bat to fill that role — ideally someone who can balance their lineup and bring experience to a young roster.
That’s where veteran Cedric Mullins could come into play. The former All-Star outfielder, ranked among Keith Law’s Top 50 free agents this winter, may be an ideal low-risk, high-upside option for the Royals.
“He became very pull-oriented in 2025, which may not dovetail well with his below-average power and contact quality, and also seems like a path for him to regain some of that lost production by using the whole field a little more. He could be someone’s fourth outfielder or the strong side of a center-field platoon,” Law wrote.
Mullins split time between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets last season, hitting .216/.299/.391 with 17 home runs and a .690 OPS. While his production dipped, his left-handed pop and defensive versatility could make him a strong fit in Kansas City — especially if paired with a right-handed platoon partner in the outfield.
At just 31 years old, Mullins still has time to rediscover the form that made him an All-Star earlier in his career. A change of scenery and a more relaxed small-market environment could help him get back on track. For a Royals team looking to add affordable talent and improve their offensive depth, this could be the perfect match.
As Kansas City looks to build on their progress and push toward contention in 2026, adding a veteran like Mullins could help bring balance, experience, and a spark to the lineup. Fans can expect the Royals to be active this winter as they look for the right combination to get back into the playoff mix.
