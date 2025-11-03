Blue Jays $33 Million Superstar Named Royals' Potential Free-Agent Target
The Kansas City Royals have an opportunity this winter to announce their presence in the American League playoff picture with authority.
All summer, the Royals hung around on the edge of that playoff picture before falling apart completely in September. The most obvious shortcomings were all on offense, and moving forward, it would be altogether wise for Kansas City to bring in at least one more big bat.
Could that big bat come from the roster of the defending AL champions?
Royals loosely linked to Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
On Monday, ESPN's David Schoenfield named the Royals as a surprise fit for longtime Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who would project as the starting second baseman in Kansas City.
"OK, can the Royals realistically afford to sign Bichette? Probably not, but a double-play combination of Bobby Witt Jr. and Bichette would be a lot of fun, and Bichette's style of hitting would be a good fit for that park," Schoenfield wrote.
"The Royals second basemen hit just .236 with 11 home runs, and we know the lineup needs something else. The Royals aren't the Pittsburgh Pirates or Tampa Bay Rays. They will spend some money -- although there isn't much wiggle room based on the 2025 payroll -- and there is a contention window right now with their current rotation."
The 27-year-old Bichette is a two-time American League All-Star and hits leader. He sustained a knee injury in September that kept him out of action until the World Series began, and he responded by hitting like he hadn't missed a day, batting .348 in seven games and belting a three-run homer in Game 7.
Bichette assuredly won't be cheap. He signed a three-year, $33 million arbitration extension to finish out his time in Toronto that paid him $16 million this season. The Royals could afford a deal like that, but there's a strong chance he could make five times that amount in total contract value, perhaps even clearing the $200 million mark.
It would be a heavy-duty lift for this Royals front office to take on, but it shouldn't be ruled out entirely, because Kansas City has shown a willingness over the last couple of seasons to push the payroll upward in an effort to compete.
