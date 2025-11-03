Inside The Royals

Blue Jays $33 Million Superstar Named Royals' Potential Free-Agent Target

Will the Royals pounce?

Jackson Roberts

Mar 17, 2022; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays batting helmet lays on the ground during workouts at Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2022; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays batting helmet lays on the ground during workouts at Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals have an opportunity this winter to announce their presence in the American League playoff picture with authority.

All summer, the Royals hung around on the edge of that playoff picture before falling apart completely in September. The most obvious shortcomings were all on offense, and moving forward, it would be altogether wise for Kansas City to bring in at least one more big bat.

Could that big bat come from the roster of the defending AL champions?

Royals loosely linked to Blue Jays' Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette
Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On Monday, ESPN's David Schoenfield named the Royals as a surprise fit for longtime Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who would project as the starting second baseman in Kansas City.

"OK, can the Royals realistically afford to sign Bichette? Probably not, but a double-play combination of Bobby Witt Jr. and Bichette would be a lot of fun, and Bichette's style of hitting would be a good fit for that park," Schoenfield wrote.

"The Royals second basemen hit just .236 with 11 home runs, and we know the lineup needs something else. The Royals aren't the Pittsburgh Pirates or Tampa Bay Rays. They will spend some money -- although there isn't much wiggle room based on the 2025 payroll -- and there is a contention window right now with their current rotation."

The 27-year-old Bichette is a two-time American League All-Star and hits leader. He sustained a knee injury in September that kept him out of action until the World Series began, and he responded by hitting like he hadn't missed a day, batting .348 in seven games and belting a three-run homer in Game 7.

Bichette assuredly won't be cheap. He signed a three-year, $33 million arbitration extension to finish out his time in Toronto that paid him $16 million this season. The Royals could afford a deal like that, but there's a strong chance he could make five times that amount in total contract value, perhaps even clearing the $200 million mark.

It would be a heavy-duty lift for this Royals front office to take on, but it shouldn't be ruled out entirely, because Kansas City has shown a willingness over the last couple of seasons to push the payroll upward in an effort to compete.

More MLB: Royals Could Cut Ties With Former Rookie Of The Year After Disastrous Season

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News