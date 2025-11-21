Royals Cut Their Losses With Latest Non-Tender Decisions

The deadline has passed for players to either tender contracts to arbitration eligible players or non-tender them, sending them to free agency. The Kansas City Royals made a surprising decision to tender struggling second baseman Jonathan India a contract after his disastrous 2025 season.

However, they made some other key decisions on non-tendering players and chose to cut a couple players loose.

On X, the Royals made an announcement that they had non-tendered right-hander Taylor Clarke and outfield MJ Melendez. They now head to free agency, and their futures are uncertain, but it appears their time with the Royals is over.

Royals Cut Their Losses With Clarke, Melendez

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) on the mound during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Clarke actually pitched pretty well with the Royals in 2025. After missing all of 2024, he went 1-1 in 51 appearances and posted a 3.25 ERA while also notching a save. However, after his successful year, there should be a team willing to take a chance on him to boost their bullpen.

Melendez is another story. He truly disappointed in his time with the Royals.

He showed off his power in his first three years, hitting 18 home runs in 2022, 16 in 2023 and 17 in 2024. However, he never hit for an average better than .235.

2025 was more disappointment for the 26-year-old outfielder and former catcher. He spent much of the year at Triple-A Omaha, and with the big-league club, he struggled, slashing .083/.154/.167 with just one home run, one RBI and a miserable .321 OPS.

Perhaps a team will see his upside and give him another chance to prove himself. Maybe a change of scenery could benefit him as he takes the next step in his career.

However, his days with the Royals appear to be finished. They have gotten the message that they need more offensively, something better than the options they previously had.

Activity should start to pick up here in the next few days, and soon the Royals should have a better idea of what they are looking for and how they will go about adding it to their roster for 2026.

But for now, it’s time to say goodbye to both Clarke and Melendez. Clarke was effective, but Melendez ultimately disappointed and never became the player the Royals expected him to be.

