Royals Taking Major Risk With $8 Million Guarantee For Jonathan India

The Kansas City Royals believe in second chances.

Jonathan India's first season with the Royals was borderline catastrophic, his worst out of five years in the majors. And because he was due for a serious pay raise in his final year of arbitration, popular sentiment was that the 28-year-old could be non-tendered.

On Friday, the Royals erased that doubt. However, they also created plenty of questions with their decision, and exposed themselves to plenty of risk if India repeats the season he just had.

Royals banking on India bounceback

Aug 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA: Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India (6) forces out Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (23) during the fifth inning at Rate Field.

The Royals announced on social media that they had agreed to a one-year contract with India to avoid arbitration, taking the non-tender off the table ahead of the 4 p.m. CT deadline. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the deal is for $8 million guaranteed.

First things first: The Royals need India to produce much better results at the plate. His batting average (.233), on-base percentage (.323), slugging percentage (.346), and home runs (9) were all career-worsts. He was brought in via trade to be a leadoff hitter, and frankly, the Royals still need one of those with Mike Yastrzemski still available in free agency.

But perhaps more importantly, the Royals need India to solidify a position. He tried out left field and third base a bit last season, struggling with both, and he wound up playing 76 of his 110 games at second, which may be his natural position, but the defensive metrics all agree he's among the worst in the league there.

Why is this move a risk, you may ask? Major League Baseball is all about opportunity cost, and by bringing back India, there's a real chance the Royals are limiting the possibilities of acquiring other second basemen and/or outfielders. The chief example here is Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, who would be under control for one more year than India at a cheaper price for 2026.

However, the Royals may not like the idea of giving up too many prospects at this juncture, and between India and a free-agent addition (or maybe an outfield trade candidate), they could be satisfied with their offseason.

