Royals Facing Decision On Young Outfielder After Poor 2025 Season
The Kansas City Royals are ready to turn the page after a disappointing 2025 season that saw them finish 82-80 and third in the American League Central. Despite showing progress from previous years, Kansas City’s offense struggled down the stretch, scoring just 651 runs, the third-lowest total in the AL.
Now, with the offseason underway, the Royals front office faces several key roster decisions as they prepare for what they hope will be a stronger 2026 campaign.
One of the biggest questions revolves around outfielder MJ Melendez and his uncertain future in Kansas City.
Royals Must Decide on MJ Melendez’s Future
According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the Royals could be weighing whether to non-tender Melendez and allow him to hit free agency. Once viewed as one of the team’s promising young power bats, Melendez has struggled to find consistency at the plate over the past three seasons.
He’s flashed potential, hitting 18 home runs in 2022, 16 in 2023, and 17 last year, but his 2025 season was a major setback. Melendez was demoted to Triple-A Omaha after slashing just .083/.154/.167 with a single homer and a .321 OPS for Kansas City.
Those numbers have raised questions about whether he still fits into the club’s long-term plans.
The Royals have several outfield options who could offer more offensive upside heading into 2026. Mike Yastrzemski, acquired from the San Francisco Giants, gave Kansas City a much-needed spark and could return on a short-term deal. If the Royals bring him back, Melendez’s spot becomes even more uncertain.
While Melendez brings defensive versatility and is able to play both the outfield and some catcher, his lack of production has made it hard to justify a roster spot. He’s never hit above .235 in a single season, and his offensive struggles have stalled what once looked like a promising career.
The Royals want to contend in 2026, and tough roster decisions will be part of that process. If Kansas City wants to take the next step, they may need to move on from Melendez and find a low-cost veteran bat capable of providing more reliable production.
Melendez’s potential has always been intriguing, but time may be running out for him to prove himself in Kansas City. As the offseason unfolds, fans should expect Chaim Bloom and the Royals front office to make a clear decision on his future, one that could signal the direction this team plans to take heading into 2026.
