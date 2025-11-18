Royals Expected To Move On From All-Star Pitcher Despite Breakout Season

The Kansas City Royals entered the 2025 season with high hopes, but things didn’t go the way fans wanted. They finished 82-80, missed the playoffs, and landed in third place in the American League Central. It wasn’t a disastrous season, but it also didn’t feel like the step forward the franchise needed.

The biggest issue was the offense. The Royals scored just 651 runs, putting them near the bottom of the league. Free agency could offer a few options, but the Royals aren’t expected to spend big, which means they may have to get creative.

One way to do that is by trading from their pitching depth, and left-hander Kris Bubic looks like the most logical trade chip on the roster. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report even predicted that Bubic will be wearing another uniform by Opening Day next spring.

Kris Bubic May Be Royals Best Trade Chip

Jul 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“After finishing fifth from the bottom of MLB in scoring, the Royals plainly need more offense. And with their 2026 payroll already projected to surpass what they spent in 2025, buying bats off the free-agent market isn't necessarily feasible,” Rymer wrote.

“Though Bubic only has one year standing between him and free agency, Baseball Trade Values estimates his surplus value at $12.1 million That's enough for either an established major leaguer or an MLB-ready prospect."

Bubic is coming off a strong performance, going 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts. A lefty with those numbers is going to draw plenty of interest, and it already has. Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that multiple teams are keeping a close eye on him, especially clubs looking to bolster their rotation for a playoff push.

That puts the Royals in a great position to capitalize. A need-for-need swap with another contender makes a ton of sense. Kansas City needs offense, and a team with extra bats but thin pitching could be a perfect match.

It’s also risky for the Royals to hold onto Bubic too long. If they wait and he leaves in free agency next winter, they get nothing in return. Trading him now—while his value is high—feels like the smarter long-term move.

Kansas City wants more offense, and they need it fast. With free agency likely out of their price range, flipping Bubic may be the best, and possibly the only, realistic way to upgrade the lineup in a meaningful way.

