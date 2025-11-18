Royals Should Target Red Sox 2 Bats After Latest Insider Report

The Kansas City Royals have work to do in order to strengthen their offense this winter. They scored just 651 runs during the regular season, the third-lowest total in the American League.

However, they know they have the resources to make a trade for a big bat with so few on the free agent market that are within their price range. They can use their pitching depth to get a deal done.

Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that with limited options in free agency, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox will be attractive trade pieces. With that information, the Royals could target one or both of them in a potential trade.

Royals Should Target Red Sox Bats To Boost Offense

Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts to his one-run home run during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Duran would give the Royals a true leadoff hitter with speed and somebody who can play elite defense in the outfield. Abreu would give them the middle-of-the-order bat they need to protect Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino.

The Royals could trade from their pitching depth to get a deal done with Boston, who is a good match due to their need for pitching. Perhaps arms such as Kris Bubic or Michael Wacha could be dangled in trade talks.

Wacha pitched for the Red Sox in 2022, so it’s possible they could have interest in him again. They’ll want one of the Royals’ more established starters most likely, but the Royals have plenty of arms that they can choose from to be part of a trade to land them some offense.

Both Duran and Abreu would give the Royals the boost they need in order to bounce back into contention in 2026. They missed the playoffs in 2025 as a result of their anemic offense.

But with limited options in free agency, the trade route might be the best way for them to go, and the Red Sox certainly have options for them to choose from now that Roman Anthony is in the Major Leagues.

The Royals will be a fascinating team to watch over the next few weeks leading up to the Winter Meetings in Orlando. By then, they should have a better idea of what the market looks like and who their best options are to fill the holes in their lineup.

Duran and Abreu are both very solid options for a team that needs offense.

