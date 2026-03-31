Royals Honor Terrance Gore with Touching Tribute

The Kansas City Royals and the rest of the baseball world suffered a tragic loss over the winter when two-time World Series champion Terrance Gore passed away at the age of 34. Gore died after complications from an appendectomy caused cardiac arrest.

Gore was best known for his elite speed and was often used as a pinch runner late in games. He was a part of the Royals' World Series teams in 2014 and 2015, and won his first ring with Kansas City.

On Monday, the Royals opened up their home slate of games for the 2026 season, and prior to the game, Gore's family came out onto the field, with his 11-year-old son Zane throwing out the first pitch.

Royals honor Terrance Gore

Mar 30, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Zane Got (son of former Kansas City Royals player Terrance Gore delivers the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Zane delivered a perfect strike to his dad's former teammate Alex Gordon and received a nice ovation from the crowd. Gore may not have been a household name, but he was well loved in Kansas City and made a big impact on the team in the five years he was there. He would later win a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Ultimately, it was a nice gesture by the Royals to allow Gore's family to come back for opening day and participate in the festivities to honor the fan favorite.

"It's a tragic thing to lose a guy at 34 years old, but it was the least we could do for his family," general manager J.J. Picollo said before the game as he fought back tears.

The loss was certainly tragic and can still be felt in Kansas City. Gore made an impact on the organization and the city and will certainly always be missed.

But despite the tragic event, the Royals made a classy gesture by allowing his family to come back. After Zane's first pitch, he received a hug from Gordon as they walked off the field together.

The 2015 team captured the hearts of fans all over Kansas City, and though Gore was far from a superstar, his impact on the organization and the city cannot be denied, and he will always be missed by his former teammates, friends and family.

The Royals made sure to at least allow Gore's family a moment of peace despite the tragic events that took place over the winter, and they delivered on their promise by allowing them to come back and having Zane throw out the first pitch.