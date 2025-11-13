Royals Linked Once More To Ex-Giants Slugger In Search Of Lineup Boost

The Kansas City Royals have some holes to fill this offseason. Their offense was a major problem in 2025 and cost them a chance to reach the postseason.

In particular the outfield struggled to produce offensively, so that is one area of the roster that could use a little work this offseason. They can accomplish this via trade or free agency.

They have already spoken to the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox about potential deals, but there are options on the open market as well. Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo note that if they choose free agency, they could look at platoon types, and one name stood out.

Royals Again Linked To Ex-Giants Slugger

Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Mike Yastrzemski (18) looks on during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

“The Royals, trying to address left field through a trade or free agency, could fill the position with multiple platoon types if they can’t get the everyday player they want. The left-handed hitting Mike Yastrzemski, who hit nine homers and produced an .839 OPS after arriving from San Francisco in a deadline trade, would be among the platoon possibilities.”

Yastrzemski was acquired from the Giants as a potential offensive upgrade. He finished the season hitting .233/.333/.403 with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, 2.8 Wins Above Replacement and a .735 OPS.

He won’t be too expensive of a target. The Royals would likely only have to give him a one-year contract for 2026.

However, Yastrzemski might not have the bat to be an everyday player, and so the Royals may have to ultimately add another platoon piece to go with him, likely a right-handed bat who can play against left-handed pitchers.

But Yastrzemski is a solid left-handed bat to be used against righties, so he would likely see a lot of playing time in Kansas City. The only real question would be whether or not he could replicate his 2025 success, as it was his best season to date in terms of power numbers.

Still, he wouldn’t be a bad option to have around for at least one more year as the Royals try to upgrade their offense and get back to the postseason in 2026.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Royals go about improving their offense for next year, what moves they will make, as well as if Yastrzemski can have a repeat performance from 2025.

