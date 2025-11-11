Royals Named Potential Suitor For Ex-Yankees Star After Breakout Year

The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for what could be one of their most important offseasons in recent years. After a 2025 season where their offense struggled to produce consistently, the Royals ultimately fell short of reaching the postseason. As they turn their focus to 2026, improving their lineup — particularly adding more power — is a clear priority.

One area in need of attention is the outfield, which underperformed throughout 2025. Kansas City’s young roster showed flashes of potential, but the team lacked a true impact bat capable of changing games with one swing. That’s why many believe the Royals will look to add an established power hitter this winter.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, while big-name stars such as Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are unlikely to be realistic options for Kansas City, there is one player who could make a lot of sense — and might fit comfortably within their budget.

Former Yankees Star Linked To Royals

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (12) hits a single in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That player is Trent Grisham, who enjoyed a breakout season with the New York Yankees in 2025. The 29-year-old posted an impressive .235/.348/.464 slash line with 34 home runs, 74 RBI, 3.5 WAR, and an .811 OPS. Once known primarily for his elite defense, Grisham — a two-time Gold Glove Award winner — showed that he can also provide legitimate power at the plate.

Grisham was acquired by the Yankees from the San Diego Padres as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade prior to the 2024 season. He became a key contributor to the Yankees and helped take them to the postseason in 2025.

For the Royals, Grisham represents the type of affordable, high-upside acquisition that could help balance their lineup. He wouldn’t require a long-term mega deal, and Kansas City could offer a short-term contract with opt-out clauses, giving both sides flexibility. This would be similar to the one Alex Bregman received from the Boston Red Sox last offseason.

By adding Grisham, the Royals would be addressing two key needs — more offensive punch and improved outfield defense. His left-handed power could play well at Kauffman Stadium, and his veteran experience would be valuable in a young clubhouse looking to take the next step toward contention.

If the Royals can land a player like Grisham without breaking the bank, it could be the move that pushes them back into the American League Wild Card race — and perhaps even puts them in position to challenge the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

The Royals still have plenty of work to do, but this type of calculated move could be exactly what helps them return to relevance in 2026. As free agency heats up, Kansas City fans should keep a close eye on how aggressively the front office pursues the former Yankees standout.

More MLB: Royals Take Advantage Of Rays' Roster Crunch With Trade For Premium Defender