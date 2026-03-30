Royals Release 4-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher After Forgettable Stint

As Major League Baseball teams continue to clear out their minor-league depth charts early in the season, Kansas City Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley got the short end of the stick.

Heasley has more major league experience than most pitchers who were listed on Double-A rosters at the end of spring training. He also made three Cactus League appearances for the Royals this season, though they went about as poorly as they could have.

As the Royals set their rosters across the various levels of the farm system, they decided there was no longer room for Heasley. On Saturday, the 29-year-old was released by the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals, per the official transactions log on his roster page.

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Heasley's second Royals tenure might be lost to time

Mar 17, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Royals fans knew of Heasley, who pitched in the majors 36 times for Kansas City in the majors from 2021 to 2023. He had a 5.45 ERA in 133 2/3 innings, so he wasn't someone who had proven to be a reliable contributor, but he was something of a known commodity.

However, the fact that he returned to the Royals in August of last year might be news to some. Heasley was released by the Chicago White Sox last March and didn't appear in a professional game until he signed with the Royals on Aug. 5. His stats in the minors didn't do much to help his case.

After allowing 23 hits and 12 earned runs in his 16 2/3 innings in Double-A and Triple-A for the Royals last season, it made sense that the 29-year-old might be on his last legs coming into the spring. He proceeded to let up eight hits and two home runs in his two innings of Cactus League work.

Heasley spent 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles after the Royals traded him for righty Cesar Espinal in December of 2023. If he hopes to make it back to the majors for the first time since that season, he might need to try his luck in independent ball or in an international professional league.