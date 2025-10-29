Royals Should Make A Run at Blue Jays’ Two-Time All-Star Bat This Offseason
The Kansas City Royals took a major step forward in 2025, winning 86 games and grabbing the second American League Wild Card spot. It was their best season in years — proof that this young, exciting team is trending in the right direction.
But one thing held them back: offense. When the bats went quiet late in the year, Kansas City’s playoff push fizzled. If the Royals want to take the next step and return to World Series contention in 2026, they’ll need a true difference-maker in the lineup.
That’s where Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette could come in.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic projects Bichette, a two-time All-Star and one of baseball’s most consistent hitters to land a seven-year, $189 million deal in free agency after the World Series. That’s a hefty price tag, but for a Royals team looking to solidify its lineup, he might be worth every penny.
Why Bo Bichette Makes Sense for the Royals
The Royals could use help at second base after the Jonathan India experiment didn’t pan out. Bichette, who has spent most of his career at shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays, has recently shown the ability to handle second base — even playing there during the World Series.
Pairing Bichette with Bobby Witt Jr. on the infield could give the Royals one of the most dynamic middle infields in baseball and instantly upgrade their offensive potential.
Despite battling through injuries in 2025, Bichette still posted elite numbers — slashing .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and an .840 OPS, good for 3.4 WAR. At just 27 years old, he’s entering his prime and still has several productive years ahead of him.
As Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports, Kansas City is expected to pursue a big bat this offseason. Bichette checks every box: power, consistency, and postseason experience.
For Kansas City, this would be more than just a free-agent splash — it would be a statement that the franchise is serious about competing again.
The Royals already feature a promising young core led by Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Maikel Garcia, but they still lack consistent protection for Witt in the order. Adding Bichette would give Witt a legitimate co-star and force pitchers to attack him instead of pitching around him.
That kind of balance could transform the Royals from a fringe contender into a legitimate threat in the AL Central, where they’ll once again battle the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians for the top spot.
Yes, Bichette’s asking price might stretch the Royals’ comfort zone — but the payoff could be worth it. He’s likely to cost less than other big names such as Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, or Cody Bellinger, while still offering elite offensive production and leadership.
It’s been a decade since the Royals’ 2015 World Series title, and their current core has shown they’re ready to compete again. To capitalize on that window, Kansas City must make a bold move, and signing Bo Bichette could be exactly what gets them back to October baseball.
A Bobby Witt Jr.–Bo Bichette infield would not only electrify Kauffman Stadium but also signal to the rest of MLB that the Royals are back — and ready to win now.
