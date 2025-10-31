Royals' Top 3 Impending Free Agents, With Predicted Destinations
Free agency will be fascinating to follow for the Kansas City Royals this winter.
Not only do the Royals stand to lose some talent, but there's buzz about them actually making waves on the market for once. Whether they do so is up for debate, but if they were to sign an Alex Bregman or a Cody Bellinger, the fan base would be energized like they rarely have been over the last decade.
For now, though, let's focus on the talent the Royals have coming off the books. Should anyone be re-signed, and if not, where will they be headed instead?
1. Mike Yastrzemski - OF
Not only was Yastrzemski very good after coming to the Royals in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, but he filled a massive void that had plagued them all season. Even with his .839 OPS in 50 games factored in, the Royals had the worst outfield in all of baseball by wins above replacement.
Yes, Jac Caglianone still projects to be the right fielder of the future, but Yastrzemski can handle left field as well, and it would make sense for the Royals to have some stability on top of a potential big-name addition (or in place of it).
Prediction: Stays in Kansas City
2. Michael Lorenzen - SP
It wasn't a great season for Lorenzen, who posted a 4.64 ERA in 27 outings (26 starts). But he led the Royals with 127 strikeouts, and it seems likely that he'll at least land one more opportunity to be a part of a big-league rotation.
The Royals are stacked with depth options, so instead of a potential reunion in KC, let's send him back to another one of his former teams, one which always seems to be looking for starting pitching at this time of year.
Prediction: Signs with Los Angeles Angels
3. Randal Grichuk - OF
The trade deadline flop of the season for the Royals, Grichuk came over to Kansas City after a great 2024 and a mediocre start to 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he cratered with the Royals, posing a .566 OPS and two home runs in 43 games.
Entering his age-34 season, Grichuk should at least get one more chance to prove he can be an effective platoon slugger. And why not do so with the team for whom he last did so, considering they've got some holes to fill after their deadline fire sale?
Prediction: Re-signs with Diamondbacks
