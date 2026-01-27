Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Has 3-Word Reaction to Seahawks' NFC Championship

The Kansas City Royals are hoping 2026 is their year to make it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015, and perhaps they can look to another 11-year drought for inspiration.

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks punched their ticket to a Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014 season, when they lost a crushing 28-24 game to the New England Patriots -- the very same team they'll face on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.

One Royals star wasn't as focused on inspiration, however, so much as he was befuddled by the way the outcome reflected on his own favorite football team.

Vinnie Pasquantino reflects on Sam Darnold's Super Bowl berth

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first base Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is a massive New York Jets fan, and as Jets fans are well aware, former third-overall pick Sam Darnold is quarterbacking this Seahawks team to the precipice of glory, just under five years after the Jets dumped him in a trade to the Carolina Panthers.

In response to Darnold's triumph, Pasquantino had a three-word reaction on Sunday evening.

"This is insane," Pasquantino posted in response to a Bleacher Report illustration/graphic.

This is insane https://t.co/DF16Vgx2az — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) January 26, 2026

The post, of course, was a reference to Darnold's infamous "I'm seeing ghosts" line from a Monday night beatdown against the Patriots during the 2019 season, probably his lowest moment as a Jet. Every moment since, however, has seemingly been a lower point for the Jets franchise.

Pasquantino wasn't done with his Jets musings for the night, as he went on to fixate on the Star Wars meme in which Anakin Skywalker shocks Padme Amidala with some unsavory news.

It's been an impressive season for Darnold, one that Pasquantino might love to imitate in a baseball sense. The road through the American League Central might even be easier than the NFC West this year.

Both teams, the Royals and Seahawks, have to be considered much better candidates to win a championship before the deeply unfortunate Jets ever do.

