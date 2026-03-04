All Eyes on Royals 23-Year-Old Slugger During World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is finally back, with games set to begin soon. A handful of Kansas City Royals players will take part in this year’s international tournament. For one player in particular, it presents a great opportunity to showcase his development ahead of Opening Day.

Royals 23-year-old phenom Jac Caglianone is looking to improve this upcoming season after slashing .157/.237/.295 in 210 at-bats during his first taste of major league pitching in 2025. There were high expectations for Caglianone when he was called up last season, as many fans hoped he could help spark a Royals offense that was struggling.

After spending the offseason working to develop at the plate in hopes of becoming a key force in the Royals’ lineup in 2026, he will now get his first opportunity to showcase those improvements outside of spring training.

Caglianone has turned in a strong spring training so far

Sep 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone (14) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Caglianone has had a hot start to spring training. At the plate, he has showcased the same power he displayed in the minor leagues. He made his first spring training home run of the year count, launching it 460 feet, and also blasted a double that came off the bat at a jaw-dropping 120 mph. Even in a small sample size this spring, it appears a breakout season could be on the horizon.

The outfielder’s power is undeniable, something he showcased even during his struggles in the majors last season. But this year presents a chance to start with a clean slate and a fresh mindset. Caglianone has said he feels much calmer this season and believes the work he put in during the offseason will help improve his plate discipline.

Caglianone is representing Team Italy in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Joining him is Team Italy captain and fellow Royals teammate Vinnie Pasquantino.

This will be a big stage for Caglianone and an opportunity to get quality reps and at-bats ahead of Opening Day, while also offering a preview of what he could bring to the Royals this season. It is clear Kansas City is hoping to see that development from Caglianone in 2026.

Everyone saw what Caglianone did during his time in the minors, which is why the Royals called him up so quickly. There is little doubt that if Caglianone catches fire this season, the sky is the limit for the kind of driving force he can be in the Kansas City lineup.