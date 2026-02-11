Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Wednesday that pitcher Kris Bubic won his arbitration hearing against the Kansas City Royals. Bubic will earn $6.15 million in 2026 after the Royals filed at $5.15 million.

The Royals initially avoided arbitration with six of their eight eligible players, leaving Vinnie Pasquantino and Kris Bubic headed for hearings. In late January, Pasquantino agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract to avoid arbitration, making Bubic the only one of the eight who did not reach a deal.

That set up the arbitration hearing, something the Royals had not gone through since 2023, when they won their case against pitcher Brady Singer. This time, however, they did not prevail.

Kris Bubic’s breakout 2025 campaign

Jun 18, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) reacts after walking a batter during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In 2025, Bubic was in the midst of a career year. Through 116 1/3 innings, he posted a 2.55 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 11 quality starts. The performance earned him his first All-Star selection and placed him firmly in the American League Cy Young Award conversation as one of the most dominant pitchers in the game.

That changed in late July, when he suffered a left rotator cuff strain that ultimately ended his season. He did not pitch again in 2025. The injury was a significant setback, particularly given the level at which he had been performing.

The injury was especially frustrating considering he had recently worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for most of the 2023 season. He returned in July 2024 as a reliever before rejoining the rotation in 2025.

Bubic was frequently mentioned throughout the offseason as one of the Royals’ primary trade chips. He appeared in mock trade scenarios, and several clubs expressed interest in the left-hander following his dominant stretch in 2025 before the injury.

With spring training in full swing, Bubic is with Kansas City and was seen throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. He will be a player to watch in 2026 as he enters his final year under team control with the Royals.

