Two Ideal Trade Partners For Royals As They Work To Upgrade Offense

The Kansas City Royals have an important task ahead of them this offseason, which is finding a bat to boost their offense. They have holes in the outfield and at second base.

They could accomplish their goal of adding a bat via trade or free agency, but so far, they seem to prefer the trade route. Several teams need pitching, which is an area the Royals can afford to trade from this winter.

With that in mind, here are the two teams in Major League Baseball that line up the best with Kansas City if they want to add pieces via trade.

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan

The Royals have already shown interest in Brendan Donovan, who the Cardinals are likely to trade this winter. To land Donovan, they’ll need to either trade one of their young starters or another veteran that has a few years of club control.

The Cardinals need pitching, but they need more than just a rental arm. Kris Bubic likely wouldn’t be an option for them with just one year left on his contract.

Perhaps the Royals could dangle Michael Wacha in trade talks. Wacha began his career with the Cardinals in 2013 and was the NLCS MVP that year. Left-hander Noah Cameron and right-hander Ryan Bergert are also options for St. Louis.

Donovan could take over for Jonathan India at second base or even move to left field for the Royals.

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu

The Red Sox are another team that desperately needs a top-level starter to go alongside Cy Young finalist Garrett Crochet. Bubic could be an ideal fit there after a strong 2025 season and a first career All-Star nod.

Wacha also pitched in Boston back in 2022. But the Red Sox also have what the Royals are looking for in terms of bats. Two outfielders in particular make sense.

The Red Sox can afford to trade Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu with Roman Anthony now in the big leagues. If the Royals want a true leadoff hitter, Duran might be their best option, but if they want power, they would be wise to go with Abreu instead.

Either way, the two teams match up well with one another and could make a mutually beneficial swap. Boston might be the best potential trade partner for Kansas City.

